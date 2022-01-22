$0.31 EPS Expected for Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fanhua.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Fanhua had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $106.08 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ FANH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 49,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,058. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $362.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fanhua by 3.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fanhua by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanhua (FANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.