Gables Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,679,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200,153. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.86. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.47 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

