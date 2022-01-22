iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 176,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 112,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $112.23. 8,679,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,200,153. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.72 and its 200-day moving average is $114.86.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.