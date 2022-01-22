Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gables Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.7% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $8.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.93. 16,200,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,652,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.30. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $396.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.84.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

