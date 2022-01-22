MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lessened its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $364.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $382.41 and its 200-day moving average is $420.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.50 and a 12 month high of $589.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $499.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.83.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

