Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,909 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in VMware were worth $27,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of VMware by 346.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in VMware by 147.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in VMware by 398.4% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 319 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMW. KeyCorp began coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.26.

VMware stock opened at $123.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

