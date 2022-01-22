BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3,056.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $569.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $640.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $707.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $568.82 and a 12-month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHTR. UBS Group cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $773.84.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

