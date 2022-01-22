FuzeX (FXT) Trading 36.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 23% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $193,501.55 and approximately $4.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FuzeX has traded down 36.3% against the dollar. One FuzeX coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00045037 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FuzeX Coin Profile

FXT is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

Buying and Selling FuzeX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars.

