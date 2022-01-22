Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,423 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,423 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Amundi acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 103.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $346,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,839 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,755,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,242,020,000 after purchasing an additional 959,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $137.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $249.71 billion, a PE ratio of 126.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.16 and a 200-day moving average of $167.96. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $136.63 and a one year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

