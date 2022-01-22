Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $37,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

IDXX opened at $501.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $601.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $639.63. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.23 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

