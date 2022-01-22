Summitry LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Summitry LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 3.5% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $55,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after acquiring an additional 131,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,572,657,000 after buying an additional 332,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,587,000 after purchasing an additional 215,805 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.94.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $8.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $355.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,865,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $348.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $350.99 and a 200-day moving average of $355.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

