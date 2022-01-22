Summitry LLC Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Summitry LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $588,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 47.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,753,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.62. 10,899,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,480,703. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.01. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $393.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,423 shares of company stock valued at $46,762,853. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

