Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,905 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 61.6% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 281.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $1,445,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY opened at $243.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $232.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.82.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

