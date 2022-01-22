First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $66.20 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $66,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $987.21.

NYSE BLK opened at $800.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $902.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $901.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

