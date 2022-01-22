TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $304,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $1,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,965 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,048. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $139.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.61 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.10.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

