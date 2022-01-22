PSI Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 150 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $245.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.62 and a 200-day moving average of $262.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2,730.19, a PEG ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.60 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total transaction of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.43.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

