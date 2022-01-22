186 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $201.95 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $175.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.07.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

