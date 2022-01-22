82,426 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 82,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $9,589,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,426,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786,660 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 98.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,277,000 after buying an additional 2,409,492 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 315.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 33.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,016.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,081,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,468,000 after buying an additional 1,894,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. Citigroup upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $109.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

