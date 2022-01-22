mStable USD Achieves Market Cap of $41.40 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.40 million and approximately $569,200.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,165.77 or 1.00006649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00085047 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00021387 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00033172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $155.62 or 0.00442562 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

