Comparing SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) & On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF)

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares On Track Innovations and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Track Innovations -79.61% -192.23% -39.05% SkyWater Technology -21.91% -93.99% -14.81%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for On Track Innovations and SkyWater Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A SkyWater Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75

SkyWater Technology has a consensus price target of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 129.59%. Given SkyWater Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares On Track Innovations and SkyWater Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Track Innovations $12.74 million 0.31 -$6.13 million ($0.17) -0.32 SkyWater Technology $140.44 million 3.00 -$20.62 million N/A N/A

On Track Innovations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SkyWater Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SkyWater Technology beats On Track Innovations on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions. The company was founded on February 15, 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc. manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

