NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,502 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $101.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.99. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

