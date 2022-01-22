People s United Financial Inc. Sells 638 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,150 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Matthew 25 Management Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 131,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $164.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.59.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

