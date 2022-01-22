Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 42.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,046,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.40.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $271.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.17. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $212.85 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

