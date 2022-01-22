Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.07.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $174.22 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $240.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

