People s United Financial Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average is $59.17.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

