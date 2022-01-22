Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,816,067 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 97.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,816,067 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.60. 6,405,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,746,027. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.65.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

