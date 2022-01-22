Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Anthem by 11.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Anthem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Anthem by 6.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Anthem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Anthem by 20.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.55.

Shares of ANTM opened at $441.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.09. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.04 and a 12 month high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

