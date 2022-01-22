Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Invests $650,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.40.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.57. 1,989,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,765. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $212.85 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.41 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

