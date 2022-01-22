Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $54,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.69.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $237.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.71.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

