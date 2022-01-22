Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. blooom inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $63.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

