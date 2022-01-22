Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $136.23 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 23.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,845,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 881,775 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $136,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DRE. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 31.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 55.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE opened at $57.63 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.93.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The business had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

