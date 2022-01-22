E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,657,000 after acquiring an additional 699,707 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 70,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gartner by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $178,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $9,754,373.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total value of $287,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $275.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $314.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.69. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IT. Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

