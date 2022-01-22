Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Position Boosted by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 100.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 75.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 377.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 23.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EHC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

NYSE EHC opened at $62.50 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.92.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

