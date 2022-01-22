E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.53.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $237.93 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $156.43 and a one year high of $269.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.81.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

