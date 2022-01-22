E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 334.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $4,283,633.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $1,108,601.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,144 shares of company stock valued at $17,098,191. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $397.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.31, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.51 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $499.05 and its 200 day moving average is $483.30.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

