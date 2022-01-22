Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,840 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $44,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.53.

Shares of HCA opened at $237.93 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.43 and a 12 month high of $269.75. The company has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

