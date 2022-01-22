Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 6,362 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $18,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. FMR LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after buying an additional 4,489,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,299 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,967,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,865,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VIAC shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.