Summitry LLC Sells 625 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Summitry LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,367 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 5.6% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $89,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $13.39 on Friday, hitting $303.17. The company had a trading volume of 28,668,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,268,643. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.50 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.09. The stock has a market cap of $843.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 486,640 shares of company stock worth $161,277,754 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.38.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

