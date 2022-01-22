Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Sells 3,376 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in AT&T by 4.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 206,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 2.6% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,460,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,444,000 after acquiring an additional 31,934 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 15.5% in the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.61. 60,167,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,911,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $190.00 billion, a PE ratio of 221.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

