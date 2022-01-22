Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives C$34.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.87.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Keyera to a “hold” rating and set a C$31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Keyera stock traded down C$1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$27.40. 1,622,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$23.59 and a 12-month high of C$35.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.68.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 244.11%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

