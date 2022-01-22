Zacks: Analysts Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.74. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 381.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 44,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,906. The firm has a market cap of $654.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $37.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $203,933.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $123,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

