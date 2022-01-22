Dev Protocol (DEV) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $54,881.00

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 20.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $1.34 million and $54,881.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009391 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006687 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019035 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.25 or 0.00485705 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DEVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.