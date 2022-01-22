APY.Finance Market Cap Reaches $9.51 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $9.51 million and $468,596.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00051468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,449.11 or 0.06946212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00058304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,313.63 or 1.00157221 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003314 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,942,382 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

