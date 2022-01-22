Aviva PLC Has $38.63 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $38,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in NVR by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in NVR by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NVR by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in NVR by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,252.40.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,154.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5,578.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5,223.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $65.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

