Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 957,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 174,200 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Schlumberger worth $28,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 436.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 369.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLB opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $38.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

