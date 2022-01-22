Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $422.67.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

TWLO traded down $9.43 on Friday, reaching $192.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,124,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,237. Twilio has a 1 year low of $191.48 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.07.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total transaction of $4,266,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,729 shares of company stock worth $17,203,997 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Twilio by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Twilio by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

