Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 12,976 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,303,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,775 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,555,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,393,000 after purchasing an additional 339,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,846,000 after purchasing an additional 669,487 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,456,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,029,000 after buying an additional 412,478 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.04.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $2,957,053.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $49,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,293 shares of company stock worth $7,505,869. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $58.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.24.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

