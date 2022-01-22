Aviva PLC Has $62.66 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 924,537 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $62,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Shares of COP opened at $82.72 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $89.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average is $67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.04%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.