Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 479,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,541 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $45,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $102.92 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

