Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,566 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TROW opened at $159.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.23. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.20 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

